Samurai Shodown Headed to PS4

SNK has announced Samurai Shodown is headed to the PlayStation 4 in 2019. Samurai Shodown is a "brand new title from SNK."

Here is an overview of the game:

A brand new title from SNK! A new Samurai Shodown is on the horizon!

Since its birth in 1993, the Samurai Shodown series has been known as the premier weapon based versus fighting games, and was essential in cultivating the weapon based fighting game genre. As the first new release in the series in more than 10 years, Samurai Shodown is aiming to yet again push boundaries and deliver some serious samurai action!

Developed using Unreal Engine 4 and utilizing a unique brushstroke graphical style to match the Japanese roots of the series, Haohmaru, Nakoruru, Galford and a whole cast of other popular characters will battle once again for victory! Stay tuned for more news about Samurai Shodown as we lead up to release in 2019!

