Marvel's Spider-Man is Fastest-Selling Game in the UK in 2018 - News

/ 1,130 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) debuted in first place on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 8. The game is the fastest-selling game in the UK in 2018, beating out Far Cry 5. It was also the fastest-selling Marvel game in history and the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game since Call of Duty: WWII.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) also debuted in second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Marvel's Spider-Man Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Grand Theft Auto V F1 2018 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Destiny 2: Forsaken PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds LEGO The Incredibles

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles