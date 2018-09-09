New PlayStation Releases This Week - Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, NHL 19 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Black Clover: Quartet Knights, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Boundless, PS4 — Digital

Claws Of Furry, PS4 — Digital

Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition, PS4 — Digital

Fossil Hunters, PS4 — Digital

Marble Duel, PS4 — Digital

NBA 2K19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Nefarious, PS4 — Digital

Neonwall, PS VR — Digital

NHL 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Stay, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Super Street: The Game, PS4 — Digital

Trickster VR: Co-op Dungeon Crawler, PS VR — Digital

V-Rally 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

