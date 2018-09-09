New PlayStation Releases This Week - Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, NHL 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 494 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Boundless, PS4 — Digital
- Claws Of Furry, PS4 — Digital
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Fossil Hunters, PS4 — Digital
- Marble Duel, PS4 — Digital
- NBA 2K19, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Nefarious, PS4 — Digital
- Neonwall, PS VR — Digital
- NHL 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Stay, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Super Street: The Game, PS4 — Digital
- Trickster VR: Co-op Dungeon Crawler, PS VR — Digital
- V-Rally 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
I'm currently playing Spiderman and Dragon Quest Xi on PS4, Its a dream! No time for the new Tomb Raider.
1 Comments