NCSoft Shuts Down Carbine Studios and MMORPG WildStar

NCSoft announced it has shut down Carbine Studios and the developer's sci-fi fantasy MMORPG WildStar.

"Today, we are closing Carbine Studios and will begin the process of winding WildStar down to ultimately shutter the game," an NCSoft representative told Kotaku.

"WildStar players who have spent money within the game will be refunded purchases from July 1, 2018 until the payment system is shut off. We are also in the process of identifying the teams that will be doing the work to bring WildStar to a close. These decisions are very difficult to make and we are in the midst of shifting as many of our teammates as possible into other roles within the organization."

WildStar originally launched for Windows PC in June, 2014.

