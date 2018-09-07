Bandai Namco Trademarks Katamari Damacy Reroll - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has trademarked Katamari Damacy Reroll in Europe at the European Union IP Office. A game with that name has yet to be announced.

The last Katamari game for consoles was 2009's Katamari Forever for the PlayStation 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles