Kingdom Hearts III Classic Kingdom Minigames Now Playable in Kingdom Hearts: Union χ - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Kingdom Hearts III Classic Kingdom minigames are now playable in the smartphone game, Kingdom Hearts: Union χ.

Version 3.0.0 is finally here!



Mingle with other Keyblade Wielders in the COMMUNITY section and try the CLASSIC KINGDOM mini games! Can you reach a high enough score to unlock the Starlight Keyblade in #KH3 ?!?



Try out all the new content in Ï‡3 [ex tres] mode! #KHUX pic.twitter.com/cVc6Adaqwg — KINGDOM HEARTS UX (@kh_ux_na) September 7, 2018

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

