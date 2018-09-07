Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Headed West in 2019 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher D3 Publisher announced Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain will get a release in North America and Europe in 2019 on the PlayStation 4.





Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 20 to 23. An event for media will be help on September 20 that will feature the game.

