D3 Publisher Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

D3 Publisher has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the lineup:

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

New Title #1 (???) – ???

New Title #2 (???) – ???

Here is the stage schedule:

September 20

10:45 to 11:15 – New Title #1 First Announcement Media Briefing – The first public unveiling of New Title #1, announced by the game’s producer. What kind of game will it be? Please look forward to the announcement at the event.

11:30 to 12:00 – New Title #2 Media Briefing – Live gameplay and an introduction of New Title #2 with the producer, which will be announced in the coming days.

13:05 to 14:10 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and Earth Defense Force 5 Media Briefing – A media briefing focused on the new elements of Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and localization of Earth Defense Force 5 with the producer. This stage event will be presented with a live English translation (through a receiver). Featuring Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer) and MC Yuki (Tsubasa Himeno).

14:15 to 14:45 – New Title #2 Media Briefing (Repeat)

September 21

12:15 to 12:45 – New Title #2 Media Briefing (Repeat)

13:30 to 14:00 – New Title #1 First Announcement Media Briefing (Repeat)

14:15 to 15:00 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and Earth Defense Force 5 Media Briefing (Repeat)

15:15 to 15:45 – New Title #2 Media Briefing (Repeat)

16:00 to 16:30 – New Title #1 First Announcement Media Briefing (Repeat)

September 22

11:30 to 12:15 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs. Dream Club Performers Live on Stage (1st Stage) – The Dream Club Performers tackle Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain at Tokyo Game Show 2018. Will the Dream Club performers be able to clear the game and perform a concert stage? A stage of singing, dancing, and pure enjoyment!? Featuring Dream Club Performers (Members: Ayaka Nakazono, Mirai Kurosu, Tsubasa Himeno, Haruhi Yanase, Kadzuki Ujou, Haruka Suzuki, and Mariko Aoki) and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

12:30 to 13:15 – New Title #2 Talk Session & Special Concert – A talk show featuring the voice actors that appear in New Title #2 and the first public performance of the game’s theme song.

13:40 to 14:25 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Game Tournament Makuhari Messe Play-Offs! #1 – An Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game tournament. There will be wonderful prizes for higher-ranking winners! Featuring the members of the Earth Defense Force and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Tsubasa Himeno).

14:40 to 15:40 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Official Broadcast ~Girls, Fight Against Fate~ at Tokyo Game Show 2018 – The Earth Defense Force 5 Official Broadcast ~Girls, Fight Against Fate~ returns!? This time, it’s a busy and exciting official broadcast with Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain discussion and gameplay. Featuring Kana Yuuki, Chinami Hashimoto, and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

15:50 to 16:35 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs. Dream Club Performers Live on Stage (2nd Stage) – The second Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs Dream Club Performers stage event. A stage of singing, dancing, and pure enjoyment!? Featuring Dream Club Performers (Members: Ayaka Nakazono, Mirai Kurosu, Tsubasa Himeno, Haruhi Yanase, Kadzuki Ujou, Haruka Suzuki, and Mariko Aoki) and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

September 23

10:30 to 11:15 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs. Dream Club Performers Live on Stage (3rd Stage) – The third Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs Dream Club Performers stage event. A stage event of singing, dancing, and pure enjoyment!? Featuring Dream Club Performers (Members: Ayaka Nakazono, Mirai Kurosu, Tsubasa Himeno, Haruhi Yanase, Kadzuki Ujou, Haruka Suzuki, and Mariko Aoki) and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

12:00 to 12:45 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain creature designer Ryu Oyama and Yuke’s development director Naoto Ueno introduce the upcoming game. Featuring Ryu Oyama, Naoto Ueno (Yuke’s), Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer), and MC Yuki (Tsubasa Himeno).

13:00 to 14:00 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs. Riho Futaba: Revival Love ★ Live 2018 Special Stage – An Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain special stage event featuring the game, singing, and new information. Riho Futaba, who is played by Yuuko Gotou and was once famous for appearing at the D3 Publisher booth at Tokyo Game Show, returns after 10 years for a Revival Love ★ Live 2018 special stage. How is this related to Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain? The mystery will be revealed. Featuring Yuuko Gotou and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

14:15 to 15:00 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Game Tournament Makuhari Messe Play-Offs! #2 – An Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game tournament. There will be wonderful prizes for higher-ranking winners! Featuring the members of the Earth Defense Force and MCs Yuu Miyoshi and Yuki (Tsubasa Himeno).

15:45 to 16:30 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs. Dream Club Performers Live on Stage (Final Stage) – The final Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain vs Dream Club Performers stage event. The stage event of singing, dancing, and pure enjoyment finally reaches its finish. Surely (absolutely) something will happen here. A must-see. Featuring Dream Club Performers (Members: Ayaka Nakazono, Mirai Kurosu, Tsubasa Himeno, Haruhi Yanase, Kadzuki Ujou, Haruka Suzuki, and Mariko Aoki) and Nobuyuki Okajima (D3 Publisher producer).

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles