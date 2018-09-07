Forgotten Anne Coming to Switch in the West in 2019 - News

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer ThroughLine Games have announced the puzzle game, Forgotten Anne, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the west in 2019. More information will be released "soon."

Weâ€™re so excited to announce that weâ€™re bringing the outstanding @ForgottonAnne to Nintendo Switch across Western territories in 2019! More

details soonâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/wx9Ikvk4wI — Square Enix Collective (@SQEXCollective) September 4, 2018

Forgotten Anne is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

