Square Enix Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 293 Views
Square Enix has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.
Here is the complete lineup:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Dragon Quest Rivals (iOS, Android, PC) – Event Stage
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Stage
- Fantasy Earth Genesis (iOS, Android) – Theater
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
- Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
- Final Fantasy XIV (PS4, PC) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Xbox One) – Theater
- Gestalt Odin (iOS, Android) – Theater
- Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Theatre, Studio
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Left Alive (PS4, PC) – Theatre, Studio
- Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (PS4) – Theater, Stage
- Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
- Project Tokyo Dolls (iOS, Android) – Stage
- The Quiet Man (PS4, PC) – Studio
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Theater, Studio
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Switch) – Theater, Stage
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hoping for a new KH3 trailer(s) with footage from the Big Hero 6 world and a new world reveal.
1 Comments