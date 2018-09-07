Square Enix Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

Square Enix has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Dragon Quest Rivals (iOS, Android, PC) – Event Stage

Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Stage

Fantasy Earth Genesis (iOS, Android) – Theater

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Final Fantasy XIV (PS4, PC) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Xbox One) – Theater

Gestalt Odin (iOS, Android) – Theater

Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Theatre, Studio

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Left Alive (PS4, PC) – Theatre, Studio

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (PS4) – Theater, Stage

Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Project Tokyo Dolls (iOS, Android) – Stage

The Quiet Man (PS4, PC) – Studio

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Theater, Studio

The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Switch) – Theater, Stage

