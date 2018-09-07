Bandai Namco Announces Nari Kids Park Titles Coming to Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced Nari Kids Park games are coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 21 in Japan for 4,800 yen each. The games are Nari Kids Park: HUGtto! PreCure, Nari Kids Park: Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, and Nari Kids Park: Ultraman R/B.

View the announcement trailers for the games below:





Here is an overview of the games:

About Nari Kids Park: HUGtto! PreCure:

HUGtto! PreCure, which broadcasts on ABC TV and TV Asahi every Sunday at 8:30 a.m., joins the Nari Kids Park series. Transform into Cure Yell and the others and have fun!

Early purchases include a download code for a Christmas short talk between Hana Nono, Saaya Yakushiji, Homare Kagayaki, Emiru Aisaki, and Ruru Amour.

About Nari Kids Park: Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger:

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, which broadcasts on TV Asahi every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., joins the Nari Kids Park series. Transform into Lupin Red and Patren No. 1 and have fun!

Early purchases include a download code for a Christmas short talk between all the Kaitou Sentai Lupinrangers and Keisatsu Sentai Patorangers.

About Nari Kids Park: Ultraman R/B:

Ultraman R/B, which broadcasts on TV Tokyo every Saturday at 9:00 a.m., joins the Nari Kids Park series. Transform into Ultraman Rosso and Ultraman Blue and have fun!

Early purchases include a download code for a Christmas short talk between Ultraman Rosso and Ultraman Blu.

About the Nari Kids Park Series:

A new project from Bandai Namco Entertainment created with the concept of “digital transformation and play,” where players can “become,” “meet,” and “play together with” the heroes and heroines they see on TV. “Become” your favorite heroines and heroines on Nintendo Switch. “Meet” your favorite heroes and heroines. And “play together with” your family and friends. With various ways to play, this project is a wish granted for children who want to become heroes and heroines.

