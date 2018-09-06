Fortnite Monopoly and Nerf Blasters Announced - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular game and it is no surprise that Epic has partnered with Hasbro to release a Fortnite version of the Monopoly board game. It will be available in stores starting on October 1.

Hasbro is also releasing a line of Nerf dart blasters based on the video game in spring 2019.

Thanks IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles