Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD Out Now on PS4 and Xbox One, 'Soon' on Switch

posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch "soon" for the Nintendo Switch. For the first week it is 40 percent off the regular price of $29.99 / £24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, fans and newcomers alike can follow the journey of crown prince Noctis and his brothers in arms, Prompto, Ignis and Gladiolus, with fully voiced key event scenes and faithfully recreated battles.

All of the treasured moments from Final Fantasy XV, like driving the Regalia across breath-taking landscapes, camping, chocobo riding and more, can be experienced in a whole new way with the game’s creatively reimagined art style and in HD resolution for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 system versions.

Story:

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star.

After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice.

As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae.

The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis.

Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils.

