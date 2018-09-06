Wandersong Release Date Revealed - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Greg Lobanov announced the musical side-scroller, Wandersong, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam and the Humble Store on September 27.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A musical adventure where you use singing to save the world! Play as a silly bard who embarks on a globe-trotting journey to learn about the mysterious Earthsong, said to be able to prevent the universe’s imminent end. Along the way there’s a huge cast of characters to meet, puzzles to solve and songs to sing!

In Wandersong you’re a walking musical instrument, and you use song to interact with everything. Different things respond to your music in different ways, so it’s up to you to sing your songs, unlock the world’s secrets and make new friends!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles