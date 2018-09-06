LEGO Harry Potter Collection Coming to Switch and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 445 Views
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced LEGO Harry Potter Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 2.
View the announcement trailer below:
LEGO Harry Potter Collection previously released for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I have a feeling this was supposed to be announced at the direct that was just delayed.
Just another example of evil Microsoft trying to gain a timed exclusive for personal bene-.. Wait.
Yep, it was pretty clear that Sony moneyhatted 1 year timed on it. No other reason for it to have not been multiplat at release.
- +1
I was joking. Anyways I do genuinely wonder why it wasn't on Xbox One.
- 0
Wait are you agreeing about the moneyhat thing or is that sarcasm? Oh god i've trolled myself.
- +2
No, I agree they definitely moneyhatted it. There was literally no reason for WB to release it on just PS4 other than Sony offering them money for 1 year of exclusivity.
- -1
How do you know they moneyhatted?!
- 0
