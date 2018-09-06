LEGO Harry Potter Collection Coming to Switch and Xbox One - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced LEGO Harry Potter Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 2.

View the announcement trailer below:





LEGO Harry Potter Collection previously released for the PlayStation 4.

