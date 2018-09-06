NS, PS4 and XOne vs Wii, PS3 and X360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Gap change in latest month: 295,341 – Wii, PS3, X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,668,622 – NS, PS4, X1

Total Lead: 7,409,214 – NS, PS4, X1

NS, PS4, X1 Total Combined Console Sales: 52,303,705

Wii, PS3, X360 Total Combined Console Sales: 44,894,491

The combined sales of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has been able to stay ahead of the aligned sales of the 7th generation. In the last month the 7th generation has closed the gap by 295,341 units. However, in the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One by 2.67 million units.

The 7th generation of consoles in its first 17 months sold 44.89 million units, while the the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One has sold 52.30 million units. The Switch, PS4 and Xbox One currently leads by 7.41 million units.

The 7th generation of consoles sold a combined 274.35 million units during their lifetime, while the 8th generation has sold 139.70 million units through March 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

