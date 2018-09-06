Capcom Reveals TGS 2018 Stage Schedule - News

Capcom has revealed its stage schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is a the complete schedule:

September 20:

20:00 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Broadcast – Featuring Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani), Chocolat Ikeda, Ayana, The Touch (Takuya and Kazuya), Gorgeous, and Jun Matsumoto (Capcom).

September 22:

10:00 to 10:10 – Opening

10:15 to 10:55 – Dragon’s Dogma Online Special Stage - The latest information on Dragon’s Dogma Online. Featuring producer Minae Matsukawa, director Kento Kinoshita, and guest Takuya Eguchi (voice actor).

10:55 to 11:10 – Dragon’s Dogma Online Studio Interview

11:15 to 12:00 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage – Live gameplay of the Mega Man 11 game systems, a new boss, and a new stage. Featuring producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, Ucchi, and guest Katsuyuki Konishi (voice actor).

12:00 to 12:15 – Mega Man 11 Studio Talk and Booth Introduction

12:25 to 13:15 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage – The latest information on Devil May Cry 5, including the announcement of the game’s Japanese voice actors. Featuring producer Michi Okabe, producer Matthew Walker, director Hideaki Itsuno, and special guests.

13:15 to 13:30 – Devil May Cry 5 Studio Talk and Booth Introduction

13:45 to 14:30 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage – The latest information on Resident Evil 2 and live gameplay aplenty. Featuring producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi and producer Tsuyoshi Kanda.

14:30 to 14:45 – Resident Evil 2 Studio Talk and Booth Introduction

16:00 to 16:40 – Ace Attorney Series Special Courtroom 2018 – The latest information on the Ace Attorney series fans won’t want to miss. Featuring producer Motohide Eshiro and director Shinsuke Kodama.

16:40 to 17:00 – Studio Interview and End Talk

September 23:

10:00 to 10:10 – Opening

10:15 to 12:45 – Monster Hunter: World Dream Match in Tokyo Game Show 2018 – Featuring producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, executive director and art director Kaname Fujioka, and director Yuuya Tokuda.

13:00 to 13:10 – Live Program Opening

13:10 to 13:50 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Special Stage – An introduction to Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and related information. Featuring producer Shuuhei Matsumoto, promotion producer Tomoaki Ayano, and guests No Motion (Tomoyuki Yano and Kotetsu Hoshino).

13:50 to 14:00 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Studio Interview

14:05 to 14:35 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage – Featuring producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, Ucchi, and producer Daizo Nonaka.

14:35 to 14:40 – Mega Man 11 Studio Interview

14:50 to 15:35 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage (not live streamed) – Featuring producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi and producer Tsuyoshi Kanda.

15:00 to 15:45 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Special

15:55 to 16:45 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage – Featuring producer Michi Okabe, producer Matthew Walker, director Hideaki Itsuno, and special guests.

16:45 to 17:00 – End Talk

