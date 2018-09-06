THQ Nordic Acquires the Rights to Kingdoms of Amalur IP - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired the rights to the Kingdoms of Amalur IP.





Here is an overview of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning:

The minds of New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston have combined to create Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, a new role-playing game set in a world worth saving. Build the character you’ve always wanted and continuously evolve it to your style of play with the revolutionary Destiny system. Choose your path and battle through a master-crafted universe featuring some of the most intense, responsive, and customizable RPG combat ever.

Short info:

Release date: February 10, 2012

SRP: USD/EUR 19.99

Genre: Action, RPG

Metacritic Score: 81 (accessed on September 5th 2018)

Steam reviews: 87% positive (all reviews, accessed on September 5th 2018)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles