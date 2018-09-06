One Piece: World Seeker Delayed to 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 246 Views
One Piece: World Seeker has been delayed from 2018 until a release window of 2019.
One Piece: World Seeker will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. In Japan, it will only come out on the PlayStation 4.
Thanks Gematsu.
To make that call already in 2017 makes me think something was quite wrong. Or that they were advertising it way too early. I'll get it when it is ready.
Thank god, the game looked really bad. My favorite manga deserves more than what they showed!!! The game does have its moments of brilliance but the weird hitboxes and bad AI really hurt the game.
2 Comments