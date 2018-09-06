One Piece: World Seeker Delayed to 2019 - News

One Piece: World Seeker has been delayed from 2018 until a release window of 2019.

One Piece: World Seeker will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. In Japan, it will only come out on the PlayStation 4.

