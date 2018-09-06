Surgeon Simulator CPR Gets Release Date - News

Developer Bossa Studios announced Surgeon Simulator CPR will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 13. Pre-orders are available now with a 10 percent discount.

Didn’t fancy seven years at medical school? Skip straight to the operating table with the critically-acclaimed Surgeon Simulator CPR, fully revived and feeling better-than-ever on the Nintendo Switch!

Now featuring all-new motion control functionality as well as local co-op play, it’s time to scrub up for the most immersive version yet of the infamous operation sim!

On Call 24/7!

Step into the shoes of Nigel Burke – a would-be surgeon with a less-than-conventional toolkit – as he performs terrifying transplants in theatre, high-pressure procedures in an ambulance, and anti-gravitational operations in space! Yes, operating on the go’s never been easier thanks to the Nintendo Switch!

Motion (Control) Sickness!

Fully compatible with the Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers, it’s time to take Bob the patient’s life into your own hands like never before! Play on the TV, in handheld mode, or using the Nintendo Switch’s motion control functionality to perform life-saving operations with nail-biting precision.

Need Somebody to Play With?

Got a bone to pick with your friends? With split Joy-Con support, tag a second surgeon in at any time, whether it’s at home or on the go, to immediately launch local co-op play!

Feel it in Your Bones!

From hammers to hatchets, buzzsaws to laser pens, no operation’s ever the same, and thanks to built-in HD rumble, you’ll truly experience ever crunch, crack, splatter and splutter!

Containing all the original heart-in-your-mouth (or wherever else you decide to put it!) operations, including the additional teeth and eye transplants from the A&E Edition, Surgeon Simulator CPR also includes the highly-classified Alien Autopsy mode, too! So what’re you waiting for, doc? A man’s life’s on the line!

