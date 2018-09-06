Arc System Works Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

Arc System Works has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4, Switch, PC)

Kill la Kill the Game: IF (PS4, PC)

Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

