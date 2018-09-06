Pearl Abyss Acquires EVE Online Dev CCP Games - News

Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss has acquired MMORPG EVE Online developer CCP Games.

"We are thrilled to have CCP Games join our team as Black Desert Online continues to branch out globally," said Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung. "CCP is a seasoned publisher with over 15 years of digital distribution experience and know-how.

"They have done an incredible job of engaging and maintaining their playerbase, which we aim to learn from and hope to integrate natively into Pearl Abyss’ general practices across all our games. I am confident CCP’s reputable IP and expertise in global publishing will help reaffirm our company’s dedication to developing and servicing the world’s best MMORPGs."





CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson added, "I have been seriously impressed with what Pearl Abyss has achieved ever since I first visited their website for Black Desert Online and subsequently became an avid player of the game.

"Pearl Abyss is a fast-growing company with lots to offer in terms of technology, capability and vision. I believe our two companies have a lot to learn from each other. We are very excited to join forces with them and achieve great new heights for our companies, our games and – above all – our players."

