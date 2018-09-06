Nintendo Direct for Today Delayed

Nintendo Direct for Today Delayed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 805 Views

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Direct that was supposed to take place today 3pm PT / 6pm ET has been delayed "due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan."

A new time and date will be announced in the "near future."

6 Comments

Hiku
Hiku (1 hour ago)

Hokkaido got completely messed up, and it looks horrible... Thousands of households are still without power, not to mention the dozens of people still missing.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 hour ago)

That's awful (the earthquake, not the delay). Hopefully there aren't many casualties...

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (29 minutes ago)

Damn.

OTBWY
OTBWY (1 hour ago)

Very respectful and the right thing to do. They should take their time, nobody is (or should be) in a rush.

Medisti
Medisti (1 hour ago)

A tasteful call on their part. Life comes before games.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

I wish there was a way the quake could've been avoided or at least diverted. Earthquakes seem to cause needless carnage.

