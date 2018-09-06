Nintendo Direct for Today Delayed - News

/ 805 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Direct that was supposed to take place today 3pm PT / 6pm ET has been delayed "due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan."

A new time and date will be announced in the "near future."

Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this weekâ€™s planned Nintendo Direct. We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/IITgJFtzub — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 6, 2018

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles