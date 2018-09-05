EA Sports: FIFA 18 Tops 24 Million Units Sold - News

EA Sports has announced FIFA 18 has sold over 24 million units worldwide. The FIFA franchise has sold over 260 million units to date. That is enough to make it the best-selling sports video game franchise of all time.

FIFA Mobile has also been installed 193 million times. The Asian exclusive games FIFA Online 3 and FIFA Online 4 have over 115 million registered players.

"For millions of players around the world the FIFA franchise has become more than just a game - it's as big a part of their football DNA as the teams they love," said FIFA executive producer Aaron McHardy. "Football is a sport that can unite the world through play, and whether it be through console, mobile, competitive gaming or regional experiences like FIFA Online 4 in Asia, we are excited to find more and more ways to connect players to the world's game."

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

