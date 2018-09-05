New AAA Online The Lord of the Rings Game in Development - News

posted 1 hour ago

Athlon Games announced it has signed a partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises to publish and develop a new AAA online video game based on The Lord of the Rings IP.

It will take during a "time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring lands, people and creatures never seen before by fans of the Tolkien universe."





"It’s a singular opportunity to work closely with Middle-earth Enterprises to create a completely new experience for fans of the landmark fantasy work of J.R.R. Tolkien, and we are excited about the resurgence of interest in The Lord of the Rings IP," said Dave Miller, president of Athlon Games. "This, along with several other major properties Athlon is working with, will help us to further our goal of creating AAA cooperative console and PC experiences that gamers will want to play for years to come."

Chief Brand & Licensing Officer at Middle-earth Enterprises Fredrica Drotos added, "We are extremely pleased to work with Athlon Games to create a new, immersive game experience, exploring epic regions in Middle-earth during the years leading to the events of The Lord of the Rings. Athlon’s game will allow millions of Middle-earth fans throughout the world a unique opportunity for fellowship and epic exploration."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

