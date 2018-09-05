Nintendo Direct Focused on Switch and 3DS Set for Tomorrow, September 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 557 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a 35 minute Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 6 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET that will feature upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games.
Tune in 9/6 at 3pm PT for a new Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles!https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/WVMdZYeGFv— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2018
You can view the Nintendo Direct here.
Well, other than Luigi's Mansion 3D, Etrian Odyssey X and Persona Q2, are there any other important 3DS games yet to come? If they don't announce anything new, this might be the final 3DS Direct...
- +11
I am curious about this too. Now it would be a pretty Nintendo thing to do if they announce more for the 3DS than for the Switch in those 35 min :D
- +1
There's a port of Bowser's Inside Story coming next year. I can't think of any other games but I wouldn't be surprised if they announce a few more.
- +5
Let's hope these old obscure rumors about a remake of Link's Awakening were true after all, that would be a great way for the 3ds to say goodbye
- 0
Give me TMS # FE and Fatal Frame V ports please!
They must talk about the nes games that will come with Switch online service, they said it will start with 20 games, but they only showed 10, we also need to know if games from others retro consoles, or at least from other Nintendo consoles, will be added to the service as well.
and 4 days later sony conference, great days ahead
Sweet.
2D Mario announcement. (NSMB Wii U version?)
Great news ! Not expecting stuff except Online details. Please dont port NSMBU
Can we expect something big? Probably not.
