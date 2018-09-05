Nintendo Direct Focused on Switch and 3DS Set for Tomorrow, September 6 - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a 35 minute Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 6 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET that will feature upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games.

Tune in 9/6 at 3pm PT for a new Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles!https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/WVMdZYeGFv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2018

You can view the Nintendo Direct here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles