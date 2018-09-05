Death Stranding to Have Stage Event at TGS 2018 - News

Developer Kojima Productions announced it will host a stage event for Death Stranding at Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 23.

The stage event will feature the game's creator Hideo Kojima, as well as several of the game's voice actors.

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

