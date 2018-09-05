Death Stranding to Have Stage Event at TGS 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 303 Views
Developer Kojima Productions announced it will host a stage event for Death Stranding at Tokyo Game Show 2018 on September 23.
2å¹´æŒ¯ã‚Šã«å¸°ã£ã¦ãã¾ã™ï¼ã€€ã€Œæ±äº¬ã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒ ã‚·ãƒ§ã‚¦2018ã€ï¼™æœˆ23æ—¥ï¼ˆæ—¥ï¼‰ã«ã€Œãƒ‡ã‚¹ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒˆãƒ©ãƒ³ãƒ‡ã‚£ãƒ³ã‚°ã€ã®ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚¸ã‚’é–‹å‚¬ã—ã¾ã™ï¼ã€€å°å³¶ç›£ç£ã¯ã‚‚ã¡ã‚ã‚“ã€è±ªè¯å£°å„ªé™£ãŒç™»å£‡ã€‚æ™‚é–“ã‚„ã‚²ã‚¹ãƒˆã®è©³ç´°ã¯è¿½ã£ã¦ç™ºè¡¨ã—ã¾ã™ï¼ã‚°ãƒƒã‚ºã®ç‰©è²©ã€Œã‚³ã‚¸ãƒžãƒ—ãƒãƒ€ã‚¯ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³ã‚¹ãƒˆã‚¢ã€ã¨ã—ã¦ã‚‚å‡ºå±•ã—ã¾ã™ã€‚ã€€#TGS2018 pic.twitter.com/Uyd92iyZKs— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015) September 5, 2018
The stage event will feature the game's creator Hideo Kojima, as well as several of the game's voice actors.
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I really hope there is a gameplay walkthrough. Most probably yes, like he did with the Phantom Pain
Can we now have a gameplay walkthrough please, instead of a 5-min trailers with cutscenes only?
Huh? There was gameplay on the last trailer, the scenes showing the protagonist walking trough different environments were all gameplay. But I agree, a gameplay walkthrough would be nice, we need to know what more can we do in this game besides walking and climbing.
- +1
2 Comments