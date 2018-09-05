Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 73,389 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 2.

Little Dragons Cafe (NS) debuted in sixth with sales of 11,860 units. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 10,685.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 42,151 units. The PS4 sold 16,591 units, the 3DS sold 8,292 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,452 units and Xbox One sold 69 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 73,389 (New) [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 20,509 (52,626) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 19,110 (249,514) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,960 (2,589,842) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,259 (1,735,297) [NSW] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous, 08/30/18) – 11,860 (New) [PS4] Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Bandai Namco, 08/30/18) – 10,685 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 9,766 (182,614) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 7,721 (332,211) [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 7,669 (32,294) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,416 (1,099,210) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 6,217 (85,627) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 5,747 (114,445) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 5,639 (1,715,350) [PS4] Firewall Zero Hour (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 08/30/18) – 5,468 (New) [PS4] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous, 08/30/18) – 5,308 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 5,203 (606,779) [PS4] My Hero One’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 5,192 (21,218) [PSV] Piofiore no Banshou (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 08/30/18) – 5,153 (New) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 4,830 (82,581)

