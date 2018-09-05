Jagged Alliance: Rage! Gets PS4, Xbox One, PC Release Date - News

Publisher HandyGames announced Jagged Alliance: Rage! will launch for Windows PC on September 27 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 6.

View the latest gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Jagged Alliance is back – With a new take on turn-based tactics, adventure elements and the well-known quirky mercenaries! Set 20 years after the first Jagged Alliance, this spin-off lets you experience a road trip into a jungle hell to test your mind and body to the limits!

This time it’s just you and a few allies versus an entire island ruled by a drug overlord and his crazed army.

Key Features:

Two-player online co-op mode

Deep turn-based tactical gameplay mixed with adventure elements

Choose a variety of tactics ranging from stealth to brute force

Strong character personalities with own skills, desires and personal conflicts

Rage skills: Unique character abilities that get more powerful over the course of the battle

Powerful Commanders coordinate enemy troops on the battlefields

Face terrifying experimental drugs and use them to manipulate your enemies

