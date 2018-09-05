Tekken 7 Gets New Season 2 Trailer - News

/ 135 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tekken 7 that features the game's second season. Tekken 7 Season 2 starts on September 6 with the release of the Anna Williams and Lei Wulong DLC for $4.99 / 500 yen each.

View it below:





Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles