DeNA Announces VR Game VoxEL - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

DeNA has announced a new virtual reality experience prototype, VoxEL. Platforms and release date were not announced.

View the announcement triler below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Start your journey with a mysterious girl bound with chains. Unearth the world’s mysteries, fight enemies alongside the world, and open the door to a new virtual reality experience. This is a video for a high-end virtual reality title prototype.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles