Konami Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup

Konami has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Konami Titles:

Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! (iOS, Android) – Stage- Novelty

e-Baseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League (e-Sports) – Stage, Tournament

HinaBita / BanMeshi (Streaming, Music CD)

Hyper Sports R (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (iOS, Android) – Stage, Tournament, Novelty

Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (iOS, Android) – Stage

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Tournament

Snake Pass (PS4, Switch) – Playable

Super Bomberman R (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Tournament, Novelty

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android, PC) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Partner Titles:

Fighting EX Layer (PS4) (Arika) – Playable

Kogado Studio Shimarisu-san Team New Title (PS Vita) (Kogado Studio) – Stage

La-Mulana 2 (PS4, Switch) (Playism) – Playable, Stage

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga (PS4) (Falcom) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Mantis Burn Racing (PS4, Switch) (Flyhigh Works) – Playable

