Konami Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup

Konami has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.
Here is the complete lineup:
Konami Titles:
- Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! (iOS, Android) – Stage- Novelty
- e-Baseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League (e-Sports) – Stage, Tournament
- HinaBita / BanMeshi (Streaming, Music CD)
- Hyper Sports R (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Novelty
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (iOS, Android) – Stage, Tournament, Novelty
- Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (iOS, Android) – Stage
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Tournament
- Snake Pass (PS4, Switch) – Playable
- Super Bomberman R (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Tournament, Novelty
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android, PC) – Playable, Stage, Novelty
Partner Titles:
- Fighting EX Layer (PS4) (Arika) – Playable
- Kogado Studio Shimarisu-san Team New Title (PS Vita) (Kogado Studio) – Stage
- La-Mulana 2 (PS4, Switch) (Playism) – Playable, Stage
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga (PS4) (Falcom) – Playable, Stage, Novelty
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
