Space Channel 5 VR: Arakata Dancing Show Headed to PSVR in 2019 - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Space Channel 5 VR: Arakata Dancing Show is headed to the PlayStation VR in 2019, alongside the already announced HTC Vive version.





Here is an overview of the game:

Users will dance with Ulala to save the world from the invasion of mysterious dancing aliens known as “Morolians.” Players will take on the role of a newbie reporter at a future universe television station, decide on poses with senior reporter Ulala, and eventually dance.



Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles