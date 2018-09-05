The Ninja Warriors: Once Again Launches Worldwide for Switch in 2019 - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Taito announced The Ninja Warriors: Once Again will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

View the first trailer of the game belwo:





The Ninja Warriors: Once Again is a port of 1994's The Ninja Warriors Again. It will be playable at Tokyo Game Show from September 20 to 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles