Switch Tops 5 Million Units Sold in Japan

Lifetime sales of the Nintendo Switch has surpassed five million units in Japan as of September with 5,007,368 units sold, according to Famitsu.

Here is the top five best-selling games on the Switch in Japan:

Splatoon 2 (07/21/17, Nintendo) – 2,621,928 units sold Super Mario Odyssey (10/27/17, Nintendo) – 1,788,228 units sold Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (04/28/17, Nintendo) – 1,738,502 units sold The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,065,780 units sold Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 591,721 units sold

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3.

