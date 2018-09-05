PUBG Tops 9 Million Players on Xbox One - News

CEO of PUBG Corporation ChangHan Kim announced PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has topped nine million players on the Xbox One as the game leaves Xbox Game Preview. This figure is up from eight million in July.

Today, the Full Product Release (1.0) update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds released for new and existing owners across the Xbox One family of devices," said Kim. "This is a big moment for the PUBG Xbox community, now over nine million players strong, who have been every bit an important part of the development process since we first launched in Xbox Game Preview in December 2017."





Kim added that the developer plans to continue updating the game with new content and optimization.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

