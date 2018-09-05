This Week's Deals With Gold - Dark Souls III, Shadow of War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 236 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through September 11 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Beholder Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bomber Crew
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Chroma Squad
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dark Souls III
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Fighterz
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Fighterz – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack Set
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|FORCED
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 VIP*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Globetrotter Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Impact Winter
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knee Deep*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|DWG
|Moto Racer 4*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four Extra Playable Characters Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Necropolis
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Neon Chrome
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Chrome Arena
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Owlboy*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Pac-Man 256
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|Spotlight Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS Digital Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Riddled Corpses EX*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Subterrain
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|SwapQuest*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Symmetry
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tekken 7
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Assembly*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Coma: Recut
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Path of Motus
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get to Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Solus Project
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Station
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Toro
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tour de France 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Uncanny Valley
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie+*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Yesterday Origins*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Army of Two
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Battlefield 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Bully Scholarship Ed.
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Burnout Revenge
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Catherine
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Crazy Taxi
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dante’s Inferno
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|30%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Deadfall Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Deadfall Adventures Collectors Edition
|Add-On
|90%
|Spotlight
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Dragon Age 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dungeon Siege III
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|FLOCK!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Frontlines: 4 Map Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Back Compat
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Back Compat
|GRID 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|GRID Autosport*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|GTA IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Back Compat
|Jet Set Radio
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Kane & Lynch 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Mafia 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Mega Man 10
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Mega Man 9
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Back Compat
|Mirror’s Edge
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 1
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|MX vs. ATV Reflex Track Pack 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Prey
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Quantum Conundrum
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Red Faction Armageddon – Path to War
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction Armageddon – Ruin Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|SEGA Bass Fishing
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Shadows of the Damned
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|Sonic & Knuckles
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic the Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|SSX
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat
|Star Wars Pinball*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Stuntman Ignition: Stuntman Director’s Cut Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat
|Supreme Commander 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|The Misadventures Of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
|TimeShift
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|Back Compat
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
