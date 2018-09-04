R-Type Dimensions Headed to Switch, Steam This Winter - News

Developer Tozai Games announced R-Type Dimensions is headed to the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam this winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

R-Type Dimensions originally launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2019. The game includes R-Type and R-Type II.

