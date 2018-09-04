Mario Bros. to Have Online Co-Op on the Switch

Mario Bros. to Have Online Co-Op on the Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 193 Views

Nintendo of America announced Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Switch will feature online cooperative play as Mario and Luigi.

Mario Bros. will launch later this month alongside Nintendo Switch’s online service. 

1 Comments

TheBird
TheBird (24 minutes ago)

Well its a temporary solution to the lack of Mario Bros, not a bad solution at all. In fact, we will have a lot of fun playing this game, just still looking for something new to come within the next year. Mario Bros and Pokemon is all I need by this point.

