Mario Bros. to Have Online Co-Op on the Switch - News

Nintendo of America announced Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Switch will feature online cooperative play as Mario and Luigi.

You and a friend will be able to play online co-op as Mario and Luigi in the original Mario Bros. game for the first time when #NintendoSwitchOnline launches this month! https://t.co/ZPh216goDt pic.twitter.com/wRbWWBErxR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2018

Mario Bros. will launch later this month alongside Nintendo Switch’s online service.

