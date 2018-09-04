Moonfall Ultimate out Now on Switch, PS4 and PC, September 5 on Xbox One - News

Wales Interactive has released today the 2D side-scrolling action RPG, Moonfall Ultimate, on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam, It will launch on September 5 on the Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Moonfall Ultimate is a 2D side-scrolling, action-RPG, set in an industrial gothic universe. Hack, slash and cast your way through a treacherous hand-painted world in solo, couch co-op or endless arcade mode. Coming to Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch on 4th September and Xbox One on 5th September.

Choose your class and upgrade your gear with metroidvania-style exploration and a focus on strategic real-time combat.

Discover a story of The Empire, a once small kingdom now under threat from so-called Savages. They hunt a mysterious element known as Lunarium which resides in The Empire and you, a dauntless recruit, must protect the land at the front line.

