Time-Bending VR Puzzle Game, Transpose, Coming This Fall

Secret Location, creator of VR titles Blasters of the Universe and Sleepy Hollow: VR Experience, today revealed Transpose, an all-new puzzle gaming experience coming this fall. Set in a dreamlike universe, Transpose challenges players to record multiple overlapping versions of themselves that need to work together to solve increasingly intricate puzzles. In room-scale VR, players will use their spatial problem-solving skills to manipulate their past actions and the environment with VR’s motion tracking capabilities by recoding players’ movements and playing them back in real time.

With three unique worlds containing over 30 mystifying levels, Transpose features nearly 8 hours of gameplay that challenges players to collect and sacrifice energy to power up a mysterious ancient machine. Transpose is a first-person game designed to fully leverage the experiential aspects of virtual reality by accessing the fourth dimension within the three dimensions of VR.

"VR is all about wonder, and we wanted to encapsulate that in a game that extends our perception of what’s possible in VR through a lengthy and fully-realized experience," said Ryan Andal, President and Co-Founder at Secret Location. "Transpose’s heavy surrealism is our attempt to, literally and figuratively, completely turn you on your head and transport you into a warped reality you’d never be able to experience otherwise – this is when VR is at its best."

Features:

"Echo" Time Loops : Players must solve puzzles by recording their own actions to create multiple instances of themselves, called echoes, and coordinate their echoes from various time loops to sync up and solve puzzles together

: Players must solve puzzles by recording their own actions to create multiple instances of themselves, called echoes, and coordinate their echoes from various time loops to sync up and solve puzzles together Real-time Motion Capture : Transpose records players’ every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted

: Transpose records players’ every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted Perspective Shifts: Set in a mesmerizingly surreal world, Transpose allows players to rotate the environment around them to walk on walls and ceilings, experiencing perspective shifts and multifaceted puzzles in ways only possible in VR.

Transpose will be available this fall on PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, and Steam for $19.99 USD.

