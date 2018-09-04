Bloodborne and More Coming to PlayStation Now in September - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 291 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 10 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Bloodborne and Project Cars.
Here is the list of games coming to the service:
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Alchemic Jousts
- Bard’s Gold
- Bloodborne
- Exile’s End
- God Eater: Resurrection
- Moto Racer 4
- Project Cars
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- The Dwarves
Here are the 10 most popular games on the service last month:
- Red Dead Redemption
- WWE 2K16
- Fallout New Vegas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mafia 2
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- The Last of Us
- NBA 2K16
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Injustice Gods Among Us
PC gamers are going to have fun now.
Might give the 1 week free trail a try. Interested to see how smooth/laggy playing games on Now will be.
