Bloodborne and More Coming to PlayStation Now in September

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 10 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Bloodborne and Project Cars.

Here is the list of games coming to the service:

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Alchemic Jousts

Bard’s Gold

Bloodborne

Exile’s End

God Eater: Resurrection

Moto Racer 4

Project Cars

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

The Dwarves

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service last month:

Red Dead Redemption

WWE 2K16

Fallout New Vegas

Mortal Kombat

Mafia 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Last of Us

NBA 2K16

Batman Arkham Origins

Injustice Gods Among Us

