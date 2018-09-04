Dragon Quest XI Gets Launch Trailer, Out Now on PS4, PC - News

Square Enix has released Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and series composer Koichi Sugiyama. As the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, Dragon Quest XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike. After its release in Japan, DRAGON QUEST XI won multiple gaming awards and received critical praise, including PlayStation’s Platinum Prize and a perfect 40/40 score from Famitsu (Japanese publication).

In addition to delivering over 100 hours of content, the Western release of Dragon Quest XI will also feature several upgrades and enhancements that were not included in the Japanese release, including:

English Voiceover

Draconian Quest, a hard mode that offers additional challenges for more experienced players.

Overhauled Menus & UI, with graphical enhancements and more intuitive navigation.

Camera Mode, allowing players to take in views of the beautiful landscape, character renders and ferocious monsters in detail.

A New Dash Function and many other system enhancements such as improved character and camera movement

