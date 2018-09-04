Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Blackout Battle Royale Mode Player Count Revealed - News

/ 458 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will be the first game in the series to features a battle royale mode, called Blackout. It was not known how many players will be in each match until now.

During the beta there will be up to 80 players during a single Blackout match, according to co-studio head Dan Bunting and Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar who spoke with Gameinformer. Treyarch has done internal testing with 100 players, however, the studio is focusing on the quality of gameplay over hitting 100 players in a single match.

“What’s really more important to us than a number is that the gameplay experience is as refined as it can be, that’s it the ideal perfect format for what players are going to play," said Bunting.

"So we’re starting with 80 players, but we’ve gone higher than that. Whenever we launch a game as a beta or whatever, that’s the beginning of something. We’re going to actively be participating in the community and taking feedback, making changes and adapting, evolving the game as feedback rolls in. So there’s a lot that can go on that can happen beyond that first impact of the game going out there."

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles