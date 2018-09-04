Microsoft: Sony Isn't Listening Gamers When It Comes to Cross-Play - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,044 Views
Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida recently made a comment on cross-play on the PlayStation 4 that caused some controversy. He stated that "On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief."
Microsoft's corporate vice president at Xbox Mike Ybarra has responded to Yoshida on Twitter saying that Sony is not listening to gamers when it comes to cross-play.
Still isnâ€™t listening to gamers. All games should be cross play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options. â€”-> Sony boss dismisses Fortnite cross-play controversy - The Verge https://t.co/NDJgET0M8t— Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) September 3, 2018
"[Sony] still isn’t listening to gamers," said Ybarra. "All games should be cross play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
MS isn't listening to gamers when it comes to games.
Yeah, it's not like they announced 5 acquisitions at E3 after listening to all the flack they got for their lacking first party output this gen or anything.
Not at all.
- 0
or 1 new studio and 4 acquisitions*, I mean.
- 0
It's a lot more work to make a video game than it is to allow cross-play and NOT hijack Fortnite accounts.
- 0
The complains have been going for like 10 years, so yeah they took quite a long time to listen.
And saying the hijack all the time... far as I remember if you log into XBox or Switch with that account you also can't log into Playstation. Is that a reverse hijack?
- -3
lol The Xbox brand is going on 17 years old, and they're just now acquiring studios to make games. Totally okay /s
- -2
"Is that a reverse hijack?"
No because Fortnite themselves have pointed the finger at Sony in the past and it makes sense: Sony's the one unwilling to crossplay with the other 'big two'.
- +3
Well, making games costs more than posting free comments on the internet.
- 0
"Well, making games costs more than posting free comments on the internet."
The point is making a new game is harder than actually implementing Fortnite crossplay/crossaccess.
As a matter of fact, the code for Fortnite crossplay/crossaccess is probably already written.
- +1
"lol the Xbox brand is going on 17 years old and they're just now acquiring studios to make games"
When they weren't doing anything to fix their first party problem, people complained. Then when they finally do something to fix it, you switch it to "well they took too long" as if they may as well have not even bothered. Then you probably still would have complained that they weren't doing anything.
What is it gonna be switched to next to try to make it seem negative.
- +3
@KLAMarine: My comment wasn't aimed at you but at the first comment instead.
- 0
MS isn't interested in gamers either, they're just using this controversy as a weapon to hurt Sony's reputation.
And I'm using this controversy as a gamer to promote a pro-gamer/pro-consumer policy. In this case, cross-play and the ability of Fortnite players to not have their account hijacked.
We all have our reasons, it just so happens Microsoft's reasons benefit gaming. Sony's does not.
- +2
KLAMarine - I guess that's fair enough. I don't support Sony's Fortnite fiasco but I also don't care about crossplay. I kinda prefer Nintendo's stance on this. They were involved in the Minecraft commercials to attract good PR to themselves and that's it. Microsoft on the other hand seems to pick at Sony every other day. It feels way too forceful and hypocritical of them considering they refused Crossplay during the 360 era.
- 0
How much pro-gamers where they demanding XBL account from Switch players on Minecraft?
- -2
"Microsoft on the other hand seems to pick at Sony every other day. It feels way too forceful and hypocritical of them considering they refused Crossplay during the 360 era."
>Yes, very hypocritical but if it means calling out anti-consumer practices, I'm all for it!
"How much pro-gamers where they demanding XBL account from Switch players on Minecraft?"
>More pro-gamer than Sony.
- +2
Exactly
- 0
I smeel charging for XBL to play f2p on Xbox is also something gamers are daily demanding Sony to listen to right?
- -2
Well, it's not like MS is interested in the matter for gamers either. MS might see gamers' benefit as a positive thing in pushing this matter, but I'd be REALLY surprised if that was the reason MS is interested in cross-play.
We can speculate on motivations until we're blue in the face. I'd much prefer we evaluate actions and so far, Microsoft's actions have been far more pro-consumer than Sony's.
Funny how much can change in five years.
- 0
I'll wait for MS to come out and apologize for all their bad practices and admit it before calling this they being pro-consumer instead of pro-profit.
- 0
They weren't interested when they turned down FFXIV because they didn't want cross play.
- +1
"I'll wait for MS to come out and apologize for all their bad practices and admit it before calling this they being pro-consumer instead of pro-profit."
>As you wait for an apology rather than celebrating reversals of past policies, Sony continues to hold Fortnite accounts locked away.
"They weren't interested when they turned down FFXIV because they didn't want cross play."
>Thank you 2013.
- 0
@KLAMarine: Yeah, it really is funny how much can change in five years. Coincidentally, the market situation has also turned upside down during those five years, but it probably bears no relevance to this. Right?
- 0
"Yeah, it really is funny how much can change in five years. Coincidentally, the market situation has also turned upside down during those five years, but it probably bears no relevance to this. Right?"
Indeed, it's irrelevant. Anti-consumer policies are anti-consumer policies regardless of whether the company practicing them is "winning" or "losing".
- +1
No the 5 years have no relevance in it. MS and mainly it's directors on Xbox are all about preaching something they don't believe to get just PR.
Like saying they want to end toxicity and console war but giving X1X and playing together with a youtuber that is well know for being a warmonger.
Or do you really think next gen MS won't go back on some of their "pro-gamer" campaigns?
- 0
@KLAMarine: I agree about anti-consumer policies, but I also think motives are important as well. I have very little doubt that Microsoft would act similarly if it was in Sony's position - as it has done in the past. Claiming the high ground seems quite sketchy to me - just like Sony's original comments about this (although Sony's comments are even worse in my eyes).
- 0
If the roles were reversed this gen, and MS was on top you'd see them being the ones that say 'no crossplay' The only reason why they've suddenly become more friendly towards gamers is because they are losing. Embracing PC and Xbox game pass wouldn't be a thing if they were winning the generation sales game. I don't back any console. Make good games, i'll buy the console to play them. Do that Microsoft, stop throwing your toys out the pram and pointing fingers at Sony. This is the time when you need to focus on your own plans and salvage what you can from this generation. What a coincidence... Today is the day of Spiderman reviews and this statement by MS totally wasn't calculated at all. They aren't salty that PS has yet another exclusive many gamers would like to play, and is receiving good feedback. Nooo. They're just doing this because they're consumer friendly and they're looking out for gamers. Get your shit together, this is simply being childish. I'll tweet at Sony myself for crossplay thank you.
Nothing childish about calling out Sony's anti-consumer policies. It's pro-consumer, actually.
- +1
MS isn't listening to gamers when they ask for sales numbers....
One can't enjoy games unless those sales numbers are published.
- +2
Do you honestly think the average gamer cares about sales? We are a niche group here on VGC, most gamers are casuals and they couldn't give a crap how much a console sells.
- +2
And do you care average gamer really care that much about crossplay or it is just MS trying some brownie points targeting Sony? Because we know they are pretending they weren't ever doing the same.
- -1
Of course the average gamer wants crossplay. Crossplay benefits everyone, the larger the playerbase is for a multiplayer game, the faster the matchmaking times are. Not to mention you can play with friends who own a different platform than you. It doesn't really matter what Microsoft's motives or intentions are, nothing can change the fact that crossplay benefits gamers, and that Sony is standing in the way of that either because they want to spite MS for not offering crossplay last gen, or because they just don't want to offer up their larger playerbase (for most games) to MS/Nintendo. Both companies stances on crossplay are pure business, but MS stance just so happens to be pro-consumer.
- +2
The evidence of this "of course average gamer" is??? Because from what we see this has been mostly shit throw one side on another at forums while most of the million of gamers out there doesn't even know this is a thing.
Show me more than half of the userbase showed care over this subject and I may agree with you.
- -2
I can't offer evidence because it is impossible to survey the entire gaming population (we're talking about like 150m+ between Steam, PS, Xbox, and Nintendo. It's common sense though, why would anyone choose a smaller playerbase, and therefore slower matchmaking times, over a larger playerbase and faster matchmaking times? I can understand console gamers not wanting crossplay with PC, keyboard and mouse offers a competitive advantage over controller in most genres, especially shooters, but I can't understand not wanting crossplay with other consoles.
- +2
So within 150M of players you probably wouldn't find 100k people complaining about it, so how does that have to do with average gamer CARING about it?
I absolutely couldn't care less if a game have cross game or not, I don't even play MP, and if playing I would only care if I can have a game session or not.
You are assuming that everyone would think like you that they should want it, when in fact most people don't care. Don't use yourself as a ruler for all.
- -2
Complaining and wanting are 2 very different things. Just because the majority aren't begging for crossplay on the internet, doesn't mean that the majority wouldn't enable crossplay with other consoles if it was an option for one of the games they play.
- +2
Will say again. Show evidence that the average gamer care about it.
Majority would probably not even notice the option was there. They would do crossplay at large only if that was the default option.
The fact that you agree with the position doesn't make it majority.
- -2
Yeah, because the company that doesntvalllw Steam and Windows 10 users play together, and locks F2P games like Fortnite begins their XBL paywall, is totally Pro-consumer. /s
I guess there are million gamers daily asking MS to keep f2p behind paywall and they are dearly listening, or so I heard from how much of a pro-consumer they are.
- -1
I heard free to play games on this Xbox are not actually free.
$60 free to play games. Makes about as much sense as Xbox One.
- +2
I believe you heard correctly.
- +2
Sony developing the biggest games in the last years / with the highest development costs for the players. That is important, new fantastic games! zero interest@cross-play.
I'm just here to smile and grin at any news, any ill being brought to Sony's table is instantly table-flipped and sent MS's way. Guarantee this will also happen next gen and the gen after that, and the one after that. Calling it now.
What's Xbox? Seriously, never heard of it.
Please keep this up Microsoft. Markets need competition and Sony needs to be called out on some of their bull.
OOF, MS is riding this one for all the positive PR they can possibly get. Rightfully so, I suppose.
Not really. For one, Sony has been doing cross play for far longer, and offers a lot more games that support the feature. MS turned it down last gen because they were the market leader for online play on consoles, and even turned it down in the beginning of this gen, because they still thought they had a chance at regaining market dominance. This is just them painting a picture of their current needs, and throwing a temper tantrum for a direct competitor not gladly caving in. We might as criticize Apple next for not being concerned about what Samsung and Samsung users want.
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
Microsoft just said what I've been thinking.
- -7
13 Comments