Microsoft: Sony Isn't Listening Gamers When It Comes to Cross-Play

posted 2 hours ago

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida recently made a comment on cross-play on the PlayStation 4 that caused some controversy. He stated that "On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief."

Microsoft's corporate vice president at Xbox Mike Ybarra has responded to Yoshida on Twitter saying that Sony is not listening to gamers when it comes to cross-play.





Still isnâ€™t listening to gamers. All games should be cross play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options. â€”-> Sony boss dismisses Fortnite cross-play controversy - The Verge https://t.co/NDJgET0M8t — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) September 3, 2018

"[Sony] still isn’t listening to gamers," said Ybarra. "All games should be cross play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options."

