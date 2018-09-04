eSports Won't be Added to the Olympics Anytime Soon Due to 'Promoting Violence' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 353 Views
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in an interview with The Associated Press stated that eSports won't be coming to the Olympics anytime soon. This is due to video games "promoting violence or discrimination."
"We cannot have in the Olympic program a game which is promoting violence or discrimination," said Bach. "So-called killer games. They, from our point of view, are contradictory to the Olympic values and cannot therefore be accepted."
eSports are being held first time at the Asian Games as a demonstration sport and in four years in Hangzhou, China it could have a medal event.
"Of course every combat sport has its origins in a real fight among people," added bach. "But sport is the civilized expression about this. If you have egames where it’s about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values."
Yeah, FIFA, Rocket League, and Hearthstone are so fucking violent, it's unbelievable how someone would want those as Olympic Sports.
Nevermind promoting violence, since when are all eSports games violent?! *sigh*
Dumb reason for it, but eSports should not be added to the olympics. There is an obvious qualitative difference between olympic sports and video games. They simply don't belong in the same competition. Doesn't necessarily mean one is better than the other, but they're just not the same thing.
Get F%^&ed.. Can we stop thinking like the Nazis and allow people to do what they want without pointing the blame on things. Its bloody video games, not the ancient Rome Gladiator arenas.. unless its For Honor haha
Also, they're not sports.
Shouldn't be part of the Olympics anyway.
They could of said videogames is not a Physical sport for our Olympics?
Out of all of the excuses they could've said (historical reasons, focus on athletic sports, not a clear game to represent gaming...) they went with the old and tired "videogames cause violence". Stay classy, guys.
I get why they wouldn't want games where you kill people, since that's way too violent, but what's wrong with any number of games that don't involve killing people?
Guys, he is right ok. I was always a sweet little boy until I played video games. Now I kill people on a daily basis. And don't forget about every war in human history only started AFTER video games existed, like the first and second world war, Coloseum fights etc. Violence was never a thing before video games.
The Olympics are a load of shit anyway.
