eSports Won't be Added to the Olympics Anytime Soon Due to 'Promoting Violence' - News

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in an interview with The Associated Press stated that eSports won't be coming to the Olympics anytime soon. This is due to video games "promoting violence or discrimination."

"We cannot have in the Olympic program a game which is promoting violence or discrimination," said Bach. "So-called killer games. They, from our point of view, are contradictory to the Olympic values and cannot therefore be accepted."





eSports are being held first time at the Asian Games as a demonstration sport and in four years in Hangzhou, China it could have a medal event.

"Of course every combat sport has its origins in a real fight among people," added bach. "But sport is the civilized expression about this. If you have egames where it’s about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values."

