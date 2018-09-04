Dakar 18 Delayed to Late September - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Bigmoon Entertainment have delayed Dakar 18 from September 11 to September 25 in North America and September 28 in Europe. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Based on the world famous annual rally raid organized by Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) in South America, Dakar 18 is a realistic simulation of the biggest cross-country rally in the world and features a variety of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and UTVs. Players will compete in fierce online multiplayer battles as well as playing offline to harness and grow racing skills in a huge open world.

