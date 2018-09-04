Henry Cavill to Play Geralt in Upcoming The Witcher Netflix Series - News

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, has been cast to play Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series, revealed showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

He was my first meeting. I didnâ€™t have writers or scripts yet â€“ just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and Iâ€™ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. Iâ€™m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

Read the official logline for the first season of the series below:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Netflix's The Witcher series does not have a premiere date.

