Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Schedule Revealed - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

SEGA has revealed the DLC release schedule for Valkyria Chronicles 4 in North America and Europe.

Here is the complete schedule:

Add-On Item Price Release Date Japanese Voice Pack

(Switch only, included by default on all other platforms) Free September 25 Tank Decals Free September 25 Squad E, to the Beach! $6.99 October 9 A Captainless Squad $4.99

(Included with digital pre-orders) October 23

(September 25 for digital pre-orders) Expert Level Skirmishes $4.99 November 4 The Two Valkyria $4.99 November 20 Edy’s Advance Ops $3.99

(Included with code from “Memoirs from Battle” Premium Edition) December 4

(September 25 with code from “Memoirs from Battle” Premium Edition) A United Front with Squad 7 $5.99

(Included with code from “Memoirs from Battle” Premium Edition) December 18

(September 25 with code from “Memoirs from Battle” Premium Edition)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on September 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles