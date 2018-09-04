Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD Icon Pops Up on PlayStation Store - News

It appears Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD is coming to the PlayStation 4. An icon for the game has appeared on the UK store. However, when you click on it the store says "This content cannot be selected at this time."

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD is a shorter version of Final Fantasy XV for iOS, Android and Windows devices. It first released on February.





Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the world of the fifteenth Final Fantasy in the palm of your hand

Final Fantasy XV is now playable on your smartphone!

“Explore the world of Final Fantasy XV with a cast of cute and cool characters! ”

Now you can enjoy the Final Fantasy XV story across 10 exciting chapters

Tap to move, tap to talk, and tap to fight! Easy for anyone to pick up and play!

Story:

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star.

After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice.

As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae.

The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis.

Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…

